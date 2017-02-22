Business & Real Estate

Senate panel inches Sunday liquor sales forward

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

A Minnesota Senate panel has moved the state one step closer to legalizing Sunday liquor sales.

The House overwhelmingly passed a bill earlier this week that would repeal the ban. It's an historic turn in lawmakers' long struggle to change the decades-old law.

But the Senate has long been regarded as a tougher hurdle in advocates' push to repeal the Sunday sales ban. The Senate Commerce Committee approved a bill on a 7-4 vote Wednesday.

The bill still must pass the full Senate floor. It's unclear when that may come up for a final vote.

Gov. Mark Dayton has said he'll sign a bill legalizing Sunday sales. Minnesota is one of just 12 states that prevents liquor stores from opening on Sundays.

