GOP legislator calls for ethics investigation of Democrat

A Maine Republican legislator wants an ethics investigation of the House chairman of the taxation committee.
Rep. Heather Sirocki on Wednesday asked Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon to convene the House ethics commission to consider whether Democratic Rep. Ryan Tipping violated rules for accepting $9,000 from a referendum campaign.
Tipping got the employment cleared by a separate state ethics commission.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage last week said Tipping should resign. The Maine GOP wants him reassigned to a new committee.
Last fall, Tipping worked for Citizens who Support Maine's Public Schools, which successfully pushed a 3 percent surtax on the portion of income filed on tax returns that exceed $200,000.
The state ethics commission's executive director said it's unlikely Tipping's work prevents him from voting on taxation or education legislation.
