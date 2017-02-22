California new-car dealers posted another strong year in 2016

California auto dealers rang up another strong year in 2016, with 2.09 million new-car registrations falling just short of the all-time record of 2.15 million set in 2005, according to a new report released Wednesday by the Sacramento-based California New Car Dealers Association.
The 2016 total surpassed 2.05 million unit sales reported in 2015 – the first time the 2 million threshold had been reached since 2006 – represented the continuation of a strong post-recession surge.
During the depths of the recession, in 2009, statewide registrations totaled only 1.04 million.
“After years of steady growth, a level-off of the market was to be expected. We still sold a near-record number of cars in 2016,” said Cheryl Bedford, CNCDA chairperson and owner of Sunset Auto Center in Lompoc. “We expect to sustain this high level of new car sales in 2017, at right around 2 million light-duty vehicles sold this year.
“And we expect more and more of those registrations to be for zero emission vehicles and plug-in hybrids.”
The CNCDA said that more than half of the nation’s ZEV and plug-in sales last year occurred in California, with those environmentally friendly vehicles accounting for 3.5 percent of the state’s new-vehicle sales.
The Honda Civic retained its title as the best-selling new vehicle sold in California, with 88,390 registrations reported last year. Honda’s Accord came in second with 76,184 registrations.
The Ford F-Series truck led the full-size pickup segment. Its 49,873 registrations outpaced the Chevrolet Silverado’s 41,331. Among all sport-utility vehicle segments, the Toyota RAV4’s 41,196 registrations dethroned the previously No. 1 Honda CR-V, which had 39,961.
Toyota remained the state’s leader in market share in 2016, capturing 20.1 percent of all new-vehicle registrations, which included fleet transactions. Honda was second with a 13.8 percent share. General Motors, with 10.4 percent, just edged U.S. rival Ford, which had a 9.9 percent share in the Golden State.
