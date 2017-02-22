RagingWire announces full acquisition, executive changes, growth plans

Japanese telecommunications giant NTT Communications says it will purchase the remaining shares of RagingWire Data Centers Inc., acquiring 100 percent ownership of the company.
As part of the move, NTT has named RagingWire President Douglas Adams as CEO. Also, George Macricostas, who founded RagingWire in 2000 and had served as chairman and CEO, was named executive chairman.
RagingWire, which employs about 200 in Sacramento and nearly 400 nationwide, hosts websites and other data for corporate clients. Three of its buildings are in Sacramento.
Since the announcement of RagingWire’s plans for its first building in Natomas 16 years ago, the data center industry has seen explosive growth, driven in part by the evolution of cloud computing.
On Wednesday, Adams said RagingWire has “rapid, rapid expansion plans.”
He said that includes RagingWire “actively pursuing” more building space in Silicon Valley, Chicago and the New York/New Jersey market.
With the acquisition of all RagingWire shares, NTT will put the cap on a blockbuster local merger first announced in October 2013.
By February 2014, NTT had acquired an 80 percent stake in RagingWire. At that time, officials said RagingWire had become part of one of the largest data center companies in the world, with 140 facilities in 17 countries.
RagingWire’s extensive footprint in the United States includes the data centers in Sacramento and Virginia, comprising a 320,000 square feet of space and 28 megawatts of power. In addition, the first phase of RagingWire’s Texas center – with 230,000 square feet of space and 16 megawatts near Dallas – will have its grand opening on April 18.
“In the three years since our investment in RagingWire, we have been extremely pleased with the exceptional performance of the company and impressed with the leadership and execution of George Macricostas and the rest of the RagingWire team during this successful merger process,” Tetsuya Shoji, president and CEO of NTT Communications, said in a statement. “RagingWire is strategically important to our ability to deliver global information and communications technology solutions…”
Adams has held numerous executive positions since joining RagingWire in 2001. Those posts included senior vice president and chief revenue officer, prior to being named president in early 2016. Adams also played a key role in launching the company’s data center operations in Sacramento, Virginia and Texas.
Combined, RagineWire oversees 97 megawatts of power spread across 1.2 million square feet of data center infrastructure.
