Australia's highest-paid public servant quits $4.3M job

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd Pause

1:51 Effects of heavy winter storms are seen and felt throughout California

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

0:09 Water continues to drain at Lake Berryessa

0:48 Randy Green, father of Samantha Green, on arrest of Frank Rees

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate

1:21 Take a tour of Sacramento's renovated downtown train depot

1:01 Highway 50 suffers more damage as precipitation saturates the Sierra

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life