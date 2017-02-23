Business & Real Estate

February 23, 2017 8:44 AM

Trump meets with manufacturing CEOs

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is meeting at the White House with two dozen manufacturing CEOs.

Trump told the executives that his policies will create millions of jobs, though he did not outline specific initiatives to drive that job growth.

The president singled out Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson, saying she was working on lowering the costs of F-35 fighter jets. Referencing his campaign rival Hillary Clinton, he asked Hewson if she thought the Democrat would have asked for savings on the contracts.

