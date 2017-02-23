Yuba City bank approves plan to form holding company

The board of directors of Yuba City-based River Valley Community Bank has approved the formation of a bank holding company.
Under terms of the proposed reorganization, a share exchange will be implemented, with shareholders of the bank’s common stock receiving equal shares of common stock of River Valley Community Bancorp.
The principal executive officers and directors of the new corporation will be the same as those of the bank.
Started in 2006, River Valley has offices in Yuba City and Grass Valley.
“The formation of the holding company is a natural progression of the bank’s growth and development. This new corporate structure will provide us with additional flexibility in our capital management, supports our continued growth and enhances our ability to serve our markets,” John M. Jelavich, president and CEO, said in a statement.
Completion of the reorganization is subject to approval by the bank’s shareholders and regulators. The bank hopes to complete the reorganization by the end of this year’s second quarter.
