Small business seminar in Roseville geared to military veterans

Military veterans are invited to a free small-business seminar Tuesday in Roseville.
The seminar will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tower Theatre, 417 Vernon St. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.
Organizers said it’s open to U.S. military veterans who currently own a business and those interested in starting one.
Event sponsors include California Board of Equalization member George Runner; state Senator Jim Nielsen, R-Gerber; Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Roseville; the California Department of Veterans Affairs; the city of Roseville; the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce and Advantage Roseville.
Numerous business experts and veterans’ services officials will be on-site.
To register, call 888-847-9652 or go to boe.ca.gov.
