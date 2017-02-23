Small business seminar in Roseville geared to military veterans

2:21 49ers CEO Jed York: 'It's now time to get to work' Pause

0:46 Technology and Hiring at Amazon

2:18 FamilyTreeNow.com: Here are some tips on using it.

1:24 I/O Lab working to be Sacramento tech hub

0:50 CHP motorcycle officer dies in high speed chase

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

1:57 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

0:39 California Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from Senate floor after speaking against Tom Hayden