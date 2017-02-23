Raley’s COO Knopf takes on additional duties as company president

Keith Knopf, chief operating officer of West Sacramento-based Raley’s, has added the title of company president.
Raley’s owner and CEO Michael Teel announced the move Thursday.
Knopf joined Raley’s nearly two years ago, around the time Teel took majority ownership of the company.
Hired in mid-2015 at the age of 48, Knopf’s background included stints with May Co. department stores and the Kohl’s retail chain.
Teel also promoted Mark Foley, senior vice president of human resources and labor relations, to chief people officer, overseeing the HR and legal departments.
Founded in 1935, Raley’s operates 121 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s Supermarkets, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.
