Downtown taproom having last call, but another coming later this year

Sacramento’s Ruhstaller Brewing will close its basement taproom today at 630 K St., but be patient. A new basement site at nearby 726 K St., is expected to open in this year’s third quarter or the early fourth quarter.
Owner J-E Paino says Ruhstaller will work to maintain its presence in Sacramento “with some pop-up events and kind of move around town … with concerts and big productions.”
He said Ruhstaller followers can keep track of upcoming events through the brewer’s Facebook and Instagram sites.
On Feb. 2, Paino opened Ruhstaller Shop at 800 Business Park Drive in Dixon. That site includes a tasting/taproom and research/development equipment.
ALSO
- Waitr: The food delivery service developed in Louisiana launched in the Sacramento market on Tuesday. It’s working with Sacramento restaurants that include Hot Italian, Orchid Thai and Ernesto’s. The website is waitrapp.com.
- Buchalter, 500 Capitol Mall, Suite 1900, Sacramento: The business law firm with offices throughout California has opened an office in Sacramento. See buchalter.com or call 916-945-5170.
- Fish Face Poke Bar, 6241 Fair Oaks Blvd. (Milagro Centre), Carmichael: It had a soft opening on Feb. 19. Like its sister restaurant on R Street in Sacramento, the Carmichael eatery is a poke restaurant that offers a variety of fresh seafood salads and hand rolls.
- Dragas Brewing, 5860 Pacific St., Rocklin: The production facility and taproom closed doors on Feb. 9; “family considerations” were cited in a Facebook post. The family-owned microbrewery/taproom opened two years ago.
- Fort Rock Brewing, 12401 Folsom Blvd., No. 110, Rancho Cordova: It posted notice of opening on Valentine’s Day. More information can be found on its Facebook page.
- The Avid Reader, 1600 Broadway, Sacramento: The independent bookstore near Sacramento’s Tower Theatre will be closed on Monday and Tuesday to move to nearby 1945 Broadway. The plan is to open at the new site on Wednesday.
- Crystal Basin Bistro, 3590 Carson Road, Camino: Faced with a major rent increase, the operators of the 5-year-old eatery say Sunday will be the last day of business, wrapping up a “Last Tango in Camino” weekend.
Open & Shuttered, a rundown of recently opened and closed businesses in the Sacramento area, will appear periodically in The Bee's Sunday Business section.
