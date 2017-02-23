Montana governor names new commerce director

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has named the former head of the Butte Local Development Corp. as the new director of the state Department of Commerce.
Bullock said in a statement Thursday that Pam Haxby-Cote has proven her commitment to economic development and creating jobs.
The organization Haxby-Cote ran works to bring new businesses to Butte and keep or expand the businesses that are already there.
Haxby-Cote has also worked as Butte's community development director and urban renewal director. She was an economic development adviser for former Gov. Brian Schweitzer and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's Butte regional director and economic development director.
Six cabinet members and key staffers declined to stay with the Bullock administration for a second term after he won re-election in November. One vacancy remains at the state Department of Corrections.
