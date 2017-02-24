New Mexico House committee advances payday loan legislation

A panel of House lawmakers on Friday reached what supporters are touting as a compromise as consumer advocates push to rein in the payday and title loan industry in New Mexico.
The measure approved by the House Business and Industry Committee effectively eliminates payday loans by definition and bans small loans that have terms less than 120 days. It would also cap interest rates at 175 percent on certain installment loans issued by lenders that are not federally insured.
Consumer advocates have been pushing for a 36 percent interest rate cap, saying that the industry's business model takes advantage of New Mexicans by charging exorbitant interest rates and other fees, making it difficult for the debt to ever be erased.
Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo was among the bipartisan group that signed on to the measure. She said stakeholders had several meetings aimed at finding consensus on an issue that has failed year after year to gain much traction in the Legislature.
"The one common ground we all understand is that we do want to do something in terms of consumer protections but also be pro-business," she told the committee.
The industry has argued that despite a negative reputation, small lenders offer one of the few options for low-income residents in New Mexico, where high poverty and unemployment rates are chronic.
Some lawmakers acknowledged during the hearing that the bill didn't go as far as consumer advocates wanted but that it was a step in the right direction. Some also voiced concerns about reporting requirements for the industry.
The measure must still be heard by the House Judiciary Committee. Similar measures are pending in the Senate.
Lynne Canning of the Santa Fe Neighborhood Law Center said the measure falls short for consumers and she wished lawmakers would have allowed more testimony on a separate measure that called for the 36 percent rate cap.
"Out in the real world when you even suggest a 36 percent rate cap to most people they gasp in horror how high that is and you have to explain: 'No, that's really the good rate cap,' " she said. "We still need to continue to move that cap down to a place that really will protect consumers and is not based on a business model that really hurts our families."
Some 30 states have banned auto title loans, and a dozen have capped rates at 36 percent or less.
