Italy vows to be ready in time to host G-7 in Sicilian town

0:46 Technology and Hiring at Amazon Pause

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

0:47 Kevin Faulconer says San Diego is a model city

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

1:04 UC Davis' Chima Moneke making another leap