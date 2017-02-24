Agency plans to award Mexico border wall contracts by April

0:47 Kevin Faulconer says San Diego is a model city Pause

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

1:39 Dianne Feinstein says banning Steve Bannon to Russia is a 'nice thought'

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

0:39 California Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from Senate floor after speaking against Tom Hayden