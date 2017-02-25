Hot Property: Walk into the homes of Warren Buffett, PeopleSoft co-founder David Duffield and CBS exec John Wentworth

WARREN BUFFETT is ready to cash in a nearly five-decade-old investment. The 86-year-old business magnate has listed an ocean-view home in Laguna Beach for sale at $11 million. That's quite a markup from the $150,000 Buffett paid for the property in 1971, property records show. (Reporting by Neal J. Leitereg/Los Angeles Times)
The multilevel home, built in 1936 and remodeled during Buffett's ownership, sits on a corner lot and has a view of Emerald Bay. The 3,588 square feet of white-walled living space includes a family room with a fireplace, a dining room area, a skylight-topped kitchen, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Buffett is the chairman and largest shareholder of conglomerate holding company Berkshire Hathaway.
Two of the bedrooms were designed for entertaining guests and have separate entrances.
The Omaha-based investor reportedly has a net worth of nearly $74 billion, making him among the richest individuals in the world.
Walls of glass and ocean-facing decks extend the living space outdoors. A pair of garages can accommodate three cars.
DAVID DUFFIELD, billionaire philathropist and businessman, has put his home up for sale in Alamo, Calif., for $39 million.
The co-founder of PeopleSoft and Workday, with his wife, Cheryl, spent seven years crafting their English manor estate, adding features not only for man, but also man's best friend: a dog park, a dog spa and two paw-washing stations. The Duffields, who created the no-kill pet shelter Maddie's Fund in 1994, will donate the proceeds of the home sale to the foundation.
Outdoors, some 21.5 sprawling acres includes an aviary, separate swimming and plunge pools, a teen lounge and a car barn. A 75-foot suspension bridge connects the lounge and a custom treehouse. There's also a separate guesthouse.
Beyond the arched front door, the human living areas include grand formal spaces, a great room with a wet bar, a wine cellar, a wood-lined den and a 14-seat movie theater. Eight bedrooms are among the 32 rooms, and there are five fireplaces in 20,467 square feet of interiors.
Duffield amassed his fortune as founder of enterprise software company PeopleSoft, which was acquired by Oracle in 2005 for $10.7 billion. He serves as the chairman of management software company Workday.
Dana Green of Pacific Union International is the listing agent.
Last year the Duffields sold another East Bay home for $9.2 million.
JOHN WENTWORTH, veteran CBS executive, and his partner, restaurateur Jamie Gluck, have sold their home in historic Windsor Square for $3.4 million. The Mediterranean Revival-style house was originally built in 1921 and later renovated and restored by architect William Hefner, whose other works include the 60,000-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air known as Chateau des Fleurs.
French doors open to a covered portico that opens to a swimming pool. Formal gardens and privacy hedges complete the setting.
Filled with classic character and contemporary details, the 3,902-square-foot home has arched doors and windows, subdued hues and a formal entry with the original iron staircase. Custom millwork is another period feature of the home.
A formal living room with a fireplace and painted beams, a formal dining room and a media room/den are among living spaces. Including a detached guesthouse, which has a separate gym and patio, there are five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Wentworth has spent more than three decades with CBS Television Distribution, where he serves as the executive vice president of communications. He is planning to retire from the company in March. Gluck is the owner of the antipasti bar/deli Bell Street Farm in the Santa Ynez Valley.
