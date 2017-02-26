Business & Real Estate

February 26, 2017 10:11 AM

FAA: Plane with 3 aboard crashes at LI airport

The Associated Press
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a plane practicing takeoffs and landings has crashed into some trees at a Suffolk County airport. There were three people on board, but their conditions have not been released.

The FAA says the Navion F aircraft crashed around 11:40 a.m. at Frances S. Grabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach. FAA officials were enroute.

The airport is used by corporations and private plane owners, as well as the 106th Rescue Wing of the Air National Guard. It was built by the federal government in 1943.

