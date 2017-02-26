Asian markets lower as investors look to Trump speech

6:22 How to taste beer like a pro Pause

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly

11:32 Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

1:07 Elderly woman rescued from South Sacramento blaze

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

4:27 Repair work continues in Bridal Veil Falls area on Highway 50

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser