US durable goods orders jumped 1.8 percent in January

6:22 How to taste beer like a pro Pause

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

1:07 Elderly woman rescued from South Sacramento blaze

2:23 Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia

11:32 Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life