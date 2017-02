AT&T-Time Warner deal may have easier path to approval

3:32 Understanding and appreciating the new IPA Pause

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

2:23 Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia

0:45 Incoming UC Davis Chancellor Gary May talks about a lack of diversity in education

1:07 Elderly woman rescued from South Sacramento blaze

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly