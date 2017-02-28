Saudi Aramco inks $7 billion deal for Malaysian oil venture

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade Pause

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

1:10 Undocumented students at CSUS worry about Trump ending Obama protections

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

3:01 Alberto Morales Quiroz appears in Sacramento Superior Court

6:22 How to taste beer like a pro

1:49 New Sacramento park named in honor of city leader