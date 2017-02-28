Minnesota budget-writers await updated financial forecast

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment Pause

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

3:01 Alberto Morales Quiroz appears in Sacramento Superior Court

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

6:22 How to taste beer like a pro

1:10 Undocumented students at CSUS worry about Trump ending Obama protections

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco