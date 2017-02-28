Sacramento home sales see seasonal dip, but solid year-over-gains

4:54 Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade Pause

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

1:01 Stanislaus firefighters battle huge house fire