Bankers ask for help saving seniors from financial scammers

3:32 Rising MMA star Devin Johnson sidelined by devastating spinal cord injury Pause

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

1:01 Stanislaus firefighters battle huge house fire

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

1:13 Historic look at Sacramento bus lines