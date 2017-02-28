AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts an immigration report

4:56 MMA fighter lives life as a quadriplegic, with all its triumphs and struggles Pause

3:32 Rising MMA star Devin Johnson sidelined by devastating spinal cord injury

3:01 Happy to be in the starting lineup, Cauley-Stein says 'flawless' defense is key to Kings' success

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:15 Biologists rescue stranded fish on the Feather River below Oroville Dam

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

1:44 Progressive activist predicts anti-Trump movement will grow

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment