The Latest: Ben Carson clears initial Senate test vote

4:56 MMA fighter lives life as a quadriplegic, with all its triumphs and struggles Pause

3:32 Rising MMA star Devin Johnson sidelined by devastating spinal cord injury

1:22 Down he goes! Watch officer's incredible tackle taking down man with baseball bat

1:15 Biologists rescue stranded fish on the Feather River below Oroville Dam

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

0:21 House fire on Grove Avenue

1:44 Progressive activist predicts anti-Trump movement will grow

0:45 Incoming UC Davis Chancellor Gary May talks about a lack of diversity in education

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home