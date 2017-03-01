Panel OKs bill allowing restaurant diners to see drinks made

A bill allowing Utah restaurants to stop shielding diners from seeing alcoholic drinks being prepared has cleared the first of several votes it needs to pass.
The bill was approved by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday morning after restaurants said they support it and others asked for changes.
It now advances to the full House for debate, which could happen as early as Thursday.
Current law requires some restaurants to hide the preparation of alcoholic drinks, typically behind a translucent glass wall or back room. The new proposal requires all restaurants that don't use that barrier, nicknamed a "Zion Curtain," to instead create child-free buffer zones around bars.
Restaurants could install a half-wall or rail to make a 6 foot zone or create a 10 foot zone that isn't walled off.
Comments