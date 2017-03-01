Business & Real Estate

March 1, 2017 1:41 PM

Cosmetics store plans to open in Folsom’s Palladio complex in May

By Mark Glover

The Palladio at Broadstone shopping complex in Folsom said Wednesday that MAC Cosmetics plans to open a 1,200-square-foot outlet at the upscale center in May.

Headquartered in New York and part of the Estée Lauder Cos., 33-year-old MAC sells cosmetic products aimed at a wide-ranging consumer base of both males and females.

MAC stores typically feature hundreds of products, walk-in demonstrations and on-site cosmetic-application lessons by appointment.

MAC currently operates inside retail stores in the Sacramento area, including Nordstrom in Arden Fair mall in Sacramento and Macy’s in Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights.

