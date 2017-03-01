Cosmetics store plans to open in Folsom’s Palladio complex in May

The Palladio at Broadstone shopping complex in Folsom said Wednesday that MAC Cosmetics plans to open a 1,200-square-foot outlet at the upscale center in May.
Headquartered in New York and part of the Estée Lauder Cos., 33-year-old MAC sells cosmetic products aimed at a wide-ranging consumer base of both males and females.
MAC stores typically feature hundreds of products, walk-in demonstrations and on-site cosmetic-application lessons by appointment.
MAC currently operates inside retail stores in the Sacramento area, including Nordstrom in Arden Fair mall in Sacramento and Macy’s in Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments