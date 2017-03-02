The Latest: Malaysia to deport NKorean after questioning

1:44 Get a sneak peek at new Sacramento food co-op Pause

5:08 Injury leads to a new business venture for former MMA fighter Devin Johnson

1:11 Vandals trash swimming pool at Laurel Ruff Transition School

1:42 Quinn lost a leg to cancer, then adopted a 3-legged dog from Front Street shelter

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

1:53 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

0:34 Stockton mayor leaves jail after arrest for alleged alcohol-infused strip poker game

1:29 Doctors on probation: State lawmaker and medical board president spar over patient disclosures