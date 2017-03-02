The Latest: Sessions says he didn't lie when testifying

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money Pause

5:08 Injury leads to a new business venture for former MMA fighter Devin Johnson

0:56 Common ground with wages and prices at Chando's

4:07 With Apple, the French Laundry as clients, Full Circle Press preserves the craft of letterpress printing

2:26 Owners of midtown Sacramento Fleet Feet talk about what store has meant to them

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

0:16 See Placerville’s Hangtown Creek running bright green - St. Patrick's Day prank or no?

1:47 Kings' Collison cites plenty of reasons - including bad defense - for 'embarrassing' loss to Brooklyn

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers