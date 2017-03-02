Business & Real Estate

Instacart launches grocery-delivery service in Sacramento area

San Francisco-based Instacart has launched its grocery-delivery service in the Sacramento area.

Effective Thursday, the company is offering doorstep deliveries from local stores that include Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Costco, Petco, Smart & Final and Cash & Carry.

Instacart said its local delivery network takes in about 360,000 residents living in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Rocklin, El Dorado Hills, Folsom, Fair Oaks, Rancho Cordova, Roseville and Citrus Heights.

The Sacramento-area delivery service launch has created more than 50 jobs, the company said.

For more details, visit instacart.com.

