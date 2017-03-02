Raley’s named top independent retailer by grocery industry magazine

West Sacramento-based Raley’s has been named 2017 Independent Retailer of the Year by Grocery Headquarters magazine.
The New York-based magazine cited the grocer’s customer service, easy-to-shop stores and customer approvals.
“Raley’s stands out among its competition by making consumers’ shopping trips enjoyable and full of inspiration,” said Seth Mendelson, magazine publisher and editorial director, in a statement.
Founded in 1935, Raley’s operates 121 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s Supermarkets, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments