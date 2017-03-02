Home Depot aims to hire 1,500 in Sacramento region

Gearing up for the spring shopping season, The Home Depot said Thursday that it plans to hire 1,500 in the Sacramento region.
The regional hiring effort includes more than 30 stores within about a 50-mile radius of downtown Sacramento.
The regional hiring push by the Atlanta-based chain is part of a national effort to hire more than 80,000 nationwide, including positions in nearly 2,000 stores and 75 distribution facilities.
The retailer said applications must be submitted online at careers.homedepot.com. The retailer said it has simplified the online application process, which it said can now be done in about 15 minutes.
“We want everyone to have an easy and convenient experience with The Home Depot, whether they’re shopping with us or applying for a position,” said Tim Crow, Home Depot’s executive vice president of human resources.
Positions available run the gamut: cashiers, customer service and sales representatives, lot associates, freight/receiving personnel, merchandising displays staff and store support.
The company said part-time and full-time permanent hourly employees can qualify for profit sharing, tuition assistance, a 401(k) program and a discounted stock purchase plan. They also can qualify for discounts on merchandise.
Home Depot oversees 2,278 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. In 2016, the retailer amassed sales of $94.6 billion.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
