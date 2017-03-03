Sleep Train to unify under Mattress Firm brand, change names on all 318 stores

Rocklin-based Sleep Train announced Friday that it will unify under the Mattress Firm brand, renaming all 318 stores of its Sleep Train in the West to Mattress Firm.
Sleep Train’s stores will join Mattress Firm’s 3,500 company-operated and franchised stores across the United States.
Mattress Firm, headquartered in Houston, acquired Sleep Train in 2014 in a deal valued at $425 million. At that time, Sleep Train agreed to a takeover by Mattress Firm Holding Corp., a fast-growing chain that has endeavored to build a major presence nationwide.
Back in 2014, Sleep Train founder and CEO Dale Carlsen said, “I’m not going anywhere. I’m a Sacramento boy.”
Sleep Train founder Dale Carlsen retired from his Sleep Train duties in late 2015. He is now the CEO of The Ticket Dream Foundation – a partner and beneficiary of the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program. Both organizations seek to raise awareness and much-needed support for foster youth.
The renamed Sleep Train stores will continue to offer a selection of mattresses, bedding accessories and related products from manufacturers that include Serta, Simmons and Hampton Rhodes.
Sleep Train officials said the company’s Rocklin operations will remain intact under the Mattress Firm brand.
In a statement, Ken Murphy, Mattress Firm president and CEO, said, “After thorough evaluation of best practices to better serve our customers and community, we found strength in one united brand and purpose. By coming together under the Mattress Firm name, we can provide a better selection and better pricing based on our ability to buy in larger quantities.”
Officials said Sleep Train’s nationally recognized Foster Kids program will be united with the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, adding nearly 100 nonprofit foster care organization partners to help more than 400,000 foster children nationwide.
Sleep Train was founded by Carlsen in 1985.
For more details, go to mattressfirm.com.
