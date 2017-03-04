Check out the celebrity homes of Carroll O'Connor, Dave Stewart, Michael Jackson and Stephen Dorff

Singer-songwriter and producer Dave Stewart, formerly of the pop duo Eurythmics, has listed his home in Toluca Lake for sale at $5.65 million. The Spanish-style compound, built by Toluca Lake pioneer and designer William Klump in 1927, has a Hollywood pedigree that spans several generations. Outdoors, grounds of more than half an acre include a swimming pool and a koi pond with a waterfall feature, a detached studio/gym and a 700-square-foot guesthouse. Views take in fairways and greens at the Lakeside Golf Club.
Among those to have called the estate home was silent-film star Billie Dove as well as Oscar-winning actress Janet Gaynor and her husband, celebrated Hollywood costume designer Adrian. More recently, TV producer Mark Brazill owned the walled and gated house a decade before Stewart bought it in 2015.
Restored and updated, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home retains its vintage good looks while incorporating a range of modern comforts. Details include curved French doors and windows, beamed ceilings and Saltillo tile floors. There are fireplaces in the living room, library and master bedroom. A family room, a dining room and updated kitchen with a broad island/breakfast bar and Viking appliances are also within roughly 4,800 square feet of living space. A pantry in the kitchen sits behind Gothic arched doors.
Actor Stephen Dorff, known for his roles in "Backbeat" and "Blade," has put his longtime home in Malibu on the market for $8.45 million. Designed by Buff & Hensman and built in 1968, the midcentury-modern-style two-story sits on 40 feet of oceanfront on La Costa Beach, with panoramic views up and down the coast.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, tiled floors and high tongue-and-groove ceilings. The master suite is lofted above the common areas and has an ocean-view balcony.
Other spaces include a living room with a fireplace, a den/library and a galley-style kitchen. A two-car garage sits within the gated front driveway. Dorff bought the house in 2002. The 43-year-old Dorff has film credits that include "Feardotcom" (2002), "Somewhere" (2010) and "Immortals" (2011). More recently he took on the role of an aspiring country singer in the recently released film "Wheeler."
An oceanfront home once owned by Carroll O'Connor, the late actor known for his role as Archie Bunker on the sitcom "All in the Family," and his wife, Nancy Fields O'Connor, is for sale in Malibu at $29.5 million. Owned by documentary filmmaker Mark Magidson, the Broad Beach residence sits adjacent to another of O'Connor's former homes that sold last year for $9.3 million.
Sitting on more than an acre of grounds, the property has a timber-sided midcentury home built in 1953. The two-story, boasting original details and a slightly pitched roofline, includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms in more than 4,250 square feet of living space.
A large ocean-facing deck extends the living space outdoors, and gardens filled with drought-tolerant plantings fill the area between the main house and a separate guesthouse. Also included in the sale are permitted plans for a 10,000-square-foot compound that would replace the midcentury home. Renderings for the proposed development show a monolithic-inspired contemporary with open-space common areas, two offices and a gym with a sauna.
Neverland, the onetime home of Michael Jackson in Los Olivos, has returned to the market for $67 million, a 33 percent price drop from its original listed price of $100 million.
