Israel media: police to question Netanyahu in ongoing probes

Israeli police entered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Monday to question him for a fourth time in corruption investigations concerning his ties with top executives in media, international business and Hollywood, according to media reports.
Local media reported that police will question Netanyahu as part of two ongoing investigations. Police have declined to confirm this.
One investigation, dubbed "File 1000," reportedly concerns claims that Netanyahu improperly accepted lavish gifts from wealthy supporters, including Australian billionaire James Packer and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan.
The second investigation, "File 2000," reportedly concerns Netanyahu's alleged attempts to strike a deal with publisher Arnon Mozes of the Yediot Ahronot newspaper group to promote legislation to weaken Yediot's main competitor in exchange for more favorable coverage of him by Yediot.
Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing and claims a media witch hunt against him.
An Associated Press cameraman filmed police entering Netanyahu's residence Monday afternoon.
Comments