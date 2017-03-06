Have a startup in the Sacramento region? You could win $100,000 in business help.

Applications are open for the Downtown Sacramento Foundation’s fifth annual “Calling All Dreamers” competition for startup and growing businesses.
Applications will be accepted online at callingalldreamers.org through 5 p.m. on April 10.
The competition involves Sacramento-area entrepreneurs pitching business plans in hopes of getting the top prize of startup incentives valued at about $100,000, including a period of free rent in a downtown Sacramento storefront, accounting help, legal services and cash.
The “Shark Tank-style” competition takes applicants through a business development program of planning, market research, proof of financial sustainability and projections of future success.
A selection committee of experts ultimately chooses a winner.
Since 2013, the competition has helped more businesses besides the annual winner. Officials said the event has helped 15 businesses open, created 20 full-time jobs and 57 part-time jobs. In 2016, five ventures opened a storefront, three within the downtown district served by Downtown Sacramento Partnership.
