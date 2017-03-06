Business & Real Estate

March 6, 2017 10:01 AM

Have a startup in the Sacramento region? You could win $100,000 in business help.

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

Applications are open for the Downtown Sacramento Foundation’s fifth annual “Calling All Dreamers” competition for startup and growing businesses.

Applications will be accepted online at callingalldreamers.org through 5 p.m. on April 10.

The competition involves Sacramento-area entrepreneurs pitching business plans in hopes of getting the top prize of startup incentives valued at about $100,000, including a period of free rent in a downtown Sacramento storefront, accounting help, legal services and cash.

The “Shark Tank-style” competition takes applicants through a business development program of planning, market research, proof of financial sustainability and projections of future success.

A selection committee of experts ultimately chooses a winner.

Since 2013, the competition has helped more businesses besides the annual winner. Officials said the event has helped 15 businesses open, created 20 full-time jobs and 57 part-time jobs. In 2016, five ventures opened a storefront, three within the downtown district served by Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

