March 6, 2017 9:37 PM

Insurance firm aims to hire 25 agents in Sacramento area

By Mark Glover

Chicago-based Combined Insurance Co. of America says it aims to hire about 25 new agents in Sacramento area this year.

Combined is a provider of individual and group supplemental accident, disability, health and life insurance products.

The insurance firm has an employee benefits package, career-development programs and a military veterans job-recruiting program.

Interested candidates can apply online here, and select the “California” and “Northern/Central CA” links to apply for available positions.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

