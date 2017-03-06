Insurance firm aims to hire 25 agents in Sacramento area

Chicago-based Combined Insurance Co. of America says it aims to hire about 25 new agents in Sacramento area this year.
Combined is a provider of individual and group supplemental accident, disability, health and life insurance products.
The insurance firm has an employee benefits package, career-development programs and a military veterans job-recruiting program.
Interested candidates can apply online here, and select the “California” and “Northern/Central CA” links to apply for available positions.
