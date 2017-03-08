Trump’s trillion-dollar plan has mining companies and other backers thinking big

0:23 Light rail trains return to Historic Folsom Pause

1:15 Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers

0:38 29th Avenue house fire injures two

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

2:09 'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped