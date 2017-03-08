Business & Real Estate

March 8, 2017 9:54 AM

State exports start 2017 on a high note

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

California’s merchandise export trade started 2017 with an exceptionally strong showing, according to Beacon Economics.

Beacon said California businesses shipped merchandise valued at $13.27 billion in January, up nearly 11 percent over $11.96 billion reported in January 2016.

Beacon’s analysis, based on U.S. trade statistics released by the U.S. Census Bureau, said state exports of manufactured goods rose nearly 10.5 percent year-over-year, to $8.64 billion from $7.83 billion. Exports of non-manufactured goods – chiefly agricultural products and raw materials – soared almost 25 percent, to $1.59 billion from $1.28 billion. Re-exports rose more than 6 percent, to $3.04 billion from about $2.85 billion.

“The numbers continue to defy conventional expectations that a strong dollar would discourage exports,” said Jock O’Connell, Beacon’s international trade adviser. A strong dollar makes U.S. goods more expensive to purchase.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos