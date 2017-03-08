SMUD workshops geared to seniors

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District on Thursday will host home improvement/safety workshops geared to seniors.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SMUD’s Customer Service Center, 6301 S St., Sacramento.
Workshop topics include home safety/savings, lighting and in-home energy efficiency. Experts also will be on-site to answer questions about topics such as in-home safety, fraud prevention and transportation for seniors.
Attendance is free, but registration is requested. Interested seniors can register and learn more at smud.org/workshops or by calling 916-732-6738.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
