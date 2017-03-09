Business & Real Estate

March 9, 2017 7:26 AM

WikiLeaks: We'll work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking

The Associated Press
PARIS

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says his group will work with technology companies to help defend them against the Central Intelligence Agency's hacking tools.

In an online press conference, Assange acknowledged that companies had asked for more details about the CIA cyberespionage toolkit whose existence he purportedly revealed in a massive leak published Tuesday.

Assange said Thursday that "we have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have, so that fixes can be pushed out."

The CIA has so far declined to comment on the authenticity of the leak.

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

California Insurance Commisioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos