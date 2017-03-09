Milwaukee Public Schools braces for $50M budget gap

Milwaukee Public Schools could be facing a $50 million gap between revenues and expenses in its next budget.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2na9hXg ) reports that Superintendent Darienne Driver cites proposed cuts in federal funding and legacy costs for retiree health care benefits. She says it will force some "difficult decisions," but she doesn't anticipate layoffs.
Driver says the district is evaluating programs to ensure it is funding only those that are working. Driver says the district also will continue to pursue philanthropic dollars, which have doubled to $36 million this year, to offset costs.
Driver's administration is in the process of developing the budget for the 2017-18 academic year. The current budget is about $1.2 billion, with about $767 million spent on salaries and benefits.
