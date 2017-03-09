Nugget Market Inc. makes Fortune’s top 100 list for 12th consecutive year

Woodland-based Nugget Market Inc. once again made Fortune magazine's list of the nation’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” coming in at 30th this time around.
It marked the 12th consecutive year that Nugget made Fortune’s top 100.
The grocery chain ranked No. 13 last year, moving up from No. 26 the previous year. Nugget has consistently placed 37th or better over its dozen-year run.
Benefits at Nugget include a 4 percent 401(k) match and zero health premiums for full- and part-time workers. Nugget has long involved employees in special events and celebrations, and the company says it has never had a layoff in its 90-year history.
The chain oversees 12 Nugget Markets in Northern California, Fork Lift by Nugget Markets in Cameron Park and Food 4 Less Woodland, plus its most recent additions, Sonoma Market and Glen Ellen Village Market in the Sonoma Valley.
Mountain View-based Google was No. 1 on the Fortune list for the sixth consecutive year, and the eighth time in the past 11 years.
The entire Fortune list can be seen at fortune.com/best-companies.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments