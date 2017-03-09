Montana Republicans reject attempts to restore budget cuts

Republican members of the Montana House Appropriations Committee are resisting efforts by Democrats to restore proposed budget cuts to government agencies and programs.
The committee rejected multiple amendments Thursday on party line votes to add back money to the 2018-2019 budget. They included funding for the Montana National Guard Youth Challenge Program, for a program to reduce the number of workplace accidents and for the state's six regional hazardous materials response teams, among others.
There was one notable exception. Republican Rep. Brad Tschida of Missoula backed an amendment to restore funding for the governor's use of a state airplane over the next two years.
Tschida has been an outspoken critic of Gov. Steve Bullock's use of the state airplane for short trips, and an earlier version of the budget allocated no money for the governor's use.
