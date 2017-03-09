Big changes to Utah liquor laws as lawmakers end session

5:08 Injury leads to a new business venture for former MMA fighter Devin Johnson Pause

0:56 Tax-free health products for women are a matter of values, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher says

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

1:26 Spring on Daffodil Hill

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

2:10 5 things to know: California's condoms in porn initiative

0:43 Dave Jones declines to say whether he supports marijuana legalization

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River