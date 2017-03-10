Nevada City’s Telestream has deal to acquire Massachusetts firm

Telestream, the Nevada City-based producer of high-tech digital media tools and systems, says it has an agreement to acquire a Massachusetts firm that bills itself as a global leader in video quality and service assurance solutions.
Financial terms of the deal to acquire IneoQuest were not disclosed. Both companies are privately held.
Founded in 2001, IneoQuest has sales operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
In a media release, Telestream said the acquisition will enable its customers “to deliver the highest possible video quality to their viewers on any device.” The Nevada City firm said IneoQuest’s analytics solutions help hundreds of media companies and service providers deliver high-quality content across any network, managed or unmanaged.
In a statement, Calvin Harrison, IneoQuest’s CEO, said: “We are happy to be joining the Telestream family and are looking forward to seeing our technology contribute to Telestream’s next phase of growth.”
Officials said the purchase agreement is subject to approval conditions; they expect it be finalized by March 31.
For more information, see telestream.net.
