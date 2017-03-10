Kaiser signs lease for mental health clinic in downtown Sacramento

Kaiser Permanente announced this week that it will begin providing mental health services in downtown Sacramento next year.
The health care giant will house the mental health facility in a 17,000-square-foot office at 906 G Street, spokesman Edwin Garcia said. Kaiser will lease the building. The announcement is part of the company’s commitment to the downtown area.
In 2014, Kaiser spent $40 million on a six-story 210,000-square-foot office building at 501 J Street, which is being transformed into medical offices and an outpatient clinic. Renovations are expected to be completed next year.
Kaiser currently has a sports medicine clinic next to the Golden1 Center to serve both Kings players and the public. It is also expected to open a new hospital at the downtown Sacramento railyard, which will replace the Morse Avenue medical complex.
Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang
Comments