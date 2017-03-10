Historic downtown bank building will be transformed with restaurants and beer taps

The front entrance door at the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults. The new space is being branded simply as "The Bank." It will contain three levels and 30,000 square feet of space, where local chefs and eateries will be interwoven throughout the building's renowned architecture. Officials expect a summer opening of the site.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
The exterior of the old D.O. Mills Bank building near 6th Street and J Street in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults. The new space is being branded simply as "The Bank." It will contain three levels and 30,000 square feet of space, where local chefs and eateries will be interwoven throughout the building's renowned architecture. Officials expect a summer opening of the site.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Fountains on the rooftop patio overlooking downtown Sacramento at the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults. The new space is being branded simply as "The Bank." It will contain three levels and 30,000 square feet of space, where local chefs and eateries will be interwoven throughout the building's renowned architecture. Officials expect a summer opening of the site.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
The Bank General Manager Juliet House in the glass covered rooftop gardens at the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults. The new space is being branded simply as “The Bank.” It will contain three levels and 30,000 square feet of space, where local chefs and eateries will be interwoven throughout the buildingâs renowned architecture. Officials expect a summer opening of the site.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Patrick Harbison ascends the spiral staircase in the glass covered rooftop gardens overlooking downtown Sacramento at the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
A view of the glass covered rooftop gardens at the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
The Bank General Manager Juliet House, left, and Patrick Harbison stand in the main space at the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults. The new space is being branded simply as "The Bank." It will contain three levels and 30,000 square feet of space, where local chefs and eateries will be interwoven throughout the building's renowned architecture. Officials expect a summer opening of the site.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Patrick Harbison, left, and The Bank General Manager Juliet House descend the stairs to what will be the taproom at the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Construction worker Rick Simpson prepares to put a drop cloth over the huge vault door at the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Detail of the huge vault door mechanism at the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults. The new space is being branded simply as "The Bank." It will contain three levels and 30,000 square feet of space, where local chefs and eateries will be interwoven throughout the building's renowned architecture. Officials expect a summer opening of the site.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Detail of the ornate ceiling in the main space of the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults. The new space is being branded simply as "The Bank."
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
The interior of the main space of the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults. The new space is being branded simply as "The Bank." Officials expect a summer opening of the site.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Greg Oliphint manipulates the convertible revolving door at the entrance of the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults. The new space is being branded simply as "The Bank."Officials expect a summer opening of the site.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Construction worker Rick Simpson at the old D.O. Mills Bank building in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The owners of the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento are converting it to a culinary showcase, with multiple eateries and an underground taproom amid the original bank vaults.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com