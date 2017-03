More Videos

4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento

1:35 Mayor walks the plank in Old Sacramento

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps

3:00 Watch the Powerhouse Science Center make its 'Fast Pitch' for support

1:33 American-Muslim designer makes 'covered' clothing cool

2:25 California Insurance Commisioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.'

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

4:56 MMA fighter lives life as a quadriplegic, with all its triumphs and struggles

5:08 Injury leads to a new business venture for former MMA fighter Devin Johnson