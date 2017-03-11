Macon County seeks eminent domain power for beltway project

The Macon County board wants Illinois lawmakers to give the county authority to use eminent domain to obtain land for a highway project in the northeast part of Decatur.
The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports (http://bit.ly/2mUu0B2 ) the board is seeking "quick-take authority" to acquire land near Brush College Road and Illinois 48 for part of the planned beltway project.
The roughly 8-acre property is located in the area where the beltway would start. When complete the section would provide about six miles of four-lane road.
Board members say using eminent domain is a last-case scenario. Chairman Jay Dunn says they'll negotiate with the land owner and pay "a fair price" for the property. But Assistant State's Attorney Michael Baggers says the county hasn't received a response from the property's owner.
